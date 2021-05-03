(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 3)

When using the Pfizer vaccine, it is ideal to get the second shot three weeks after the first. Reportedly, about 690,000 doses remain in stock. Korea is scheduled to receive 1.75 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month, but they will arrive in weekly installments. The country is scheduled to receive 89 percent of the Pfizer vaccine it has secured for this year in the second half. It is practically impossible to speed up inoculation in the first half due to the shortage of vaccines.