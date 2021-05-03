Police chief orders thorough probe into anti-N.K. leafleting by defector group

Park Sang-hak, a vocal North Korean defector heading Fighters for a Free North Korea, claimed Friday that his group had sent a total of 10 balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets and 5,000 US$1 bills on two occasions between April 25-29. Park released a video but stopped short of disclosing the exact launch sites, saying they were sent from Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.