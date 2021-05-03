Seoul stocks nearly flat late on Monday morning
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly unchanged late Monday morning after a choppy start, as investors took to the sidelines on the first day of partially resumed short selling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.45 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,147.41 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index fluctuated between gains and losses after a four-session losing streak, as investors weighed the outlook for listed firms' performance.
Short selling is a trading strategy in which investors sell stocks they borrowed on the belief that share prices will fall in the near future. When the prices decline, they can buy back the stocks at lower prices, pocket the profit and return the shares to the original owner.
From Monday, the country's financial authorities lifted short selling ban on 200 market heavyweights on the main bourse and 150 companies on the tech-laden Kosdaq market.
In March last year, the authorities banned the trading practice over a stock market rout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.95 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 1.53 percent, while chemical maker LG Chem retreated 2.79 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 2.14 percent, and the country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 3.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,119.1 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)