Korea Shipbuilding wins 210 bln won order for 1 LNG carrier

14:14 May 03, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 209.9 billion won (US$187.6 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co, a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the vessel by October 2023, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder did not reveal the namer of the buyer.

KSOE has three shipbuilding subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.(KSOE) shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

