Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June

"(I) received a report that we would be able to raise the target number of vaccination in the first half (of this year) to 13 million from 12 million, if we make the most of vaccines to be delivered in stages, like now," Moon said in front of pool reporters at the outset of the Cheong Wa Dae session on the coronavirus. It marked the second special meeting on handling the pandemic, presided over by Moon in person, following the previous one held on April 12.

