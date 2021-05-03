Go to Contents
Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo named as new prosecutor general: Cheong Wa Dae

16:38 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named former Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo as the new chief of South Korea's prosecution service, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye recommended Kim, who was a veteran prosecutor, for the position that has been vacant for two months since Yoon Seok-youl stepped down. The president accepted the recommendation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Kim is required to go through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing, for which a date has yet to be set.

He served as vice justice minister from 2018-2020 under the Moon administration.

Kim Oh-soo, tapped as new prosecutor general, in a file photo (Yonhap)

