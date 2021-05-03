Go to Contents
Dongwon F & B Q1 net income up 25.5 pct. to 29.9 bln won

17:38 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 29.9 billion won (US$26.6 million), up 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 22.7 percent on-year to 44.8 billion won. Sales increased 5.6 percent to 827.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 16.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
