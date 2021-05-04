Blinken urges N. Korea to engage, saying U.S. seeks practical progress
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged North Korea on Monday to return to the negotiating table, saying his country seeks to make practical progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy.
The call came after Washington said it has completed its North Korea policy review.
"I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the top U.S. diplomat said in a joint press conference with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab.
Blinken is on a trip to London, where he is attending the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting.
On Sunday (Seoul time), North Korea said the U.S. will find itself in a "very grave situation."
Pyongyang took issue with U.S. President Joe Biden's recent address to Congress, in which he said the U.S. will work with its allies to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through "diplomacy, as well as deterrence."
Blinken said it is up to North Korea decide whether to engage, but said new U.S. policy toward North Korea is centered around diplomacy.
"And so we will look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does in the coming days and months. but we have, I think, a clear, a very clear policy that centers on diplomacy and it is I think up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis," said Blinken.
