Consumer price growth at near 4-year high in April
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in almost four years in April on higher prices of farm and oil goods, data showed Tuesday, indicating that Asia's fourth-largest economy may face increasingly inflationary pressure.
The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent on-year in April, accelerating from a 1.5 percent gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fastest on-year gain since August 2017, when the price index climbed 2.5 percent.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.2 percent last month, following a 0.1 percent on-month rise in March. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose 1.1 percent on-year last month.
The country's inflationary pressure remained low last year due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But consumer inflation is increasingly under upward pressure as the Korean economy is on a recovery track, led by robust exports and a low base effect.
Policymakers said consumer prices are expected to temporarily pick up in the second quarter, led by rising prices of farm and oil products.
