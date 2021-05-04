Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Telecom

SK Telecom to cancel 2.6 tln won worth of treasury shares

09:04 May 04, 2021

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has decided to cancel 2.6 trillion won (US$2.32 billion) worth of treasury shares, over 10 percent of its total floated stocks, in a move to boost shareholder value amid plans to split into two companies later this year.

The telecom operator said in a statement that it would retire 8.69 million treasury stocks, or 10.8 percent of its total issued stocks, by May 6.

The move comes after SK Telecom said last month that it would split itself into two companies, forming a new holding company that will oversee operations of its non-mobile affiliates and subsidiaries, such as memory chip giant SK hynix Inc.

SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters is shown in this undated file photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK