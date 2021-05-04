Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #satellite #observation footage

S. Korea releases observation images from next-generation satellite

12:00 May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry on Tuesday released observation images taken by the country's next-generation midsized satellite launched earlier this year as the country expands its space program.

The 540-kilogram satellite was launched into space on Russia's Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 22 to conduct a four-year observation mission at 498 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

This photo captured by South Korea's next-generation midsized satellite on March 31, 2021, and provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT on May 4, shows the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, 220 kilometers east of the Korean Peninsula. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Science and ICT released high-quality images taken by the satellite for the first time, which includes photos of Dokdo, South Korea's easternmost islets 220 kilometers east of the Korean Peninsula, and the Jamsil Sport Complex in southern Seoul.

The satellite currently remains under testing and will provide footage to government agencies for the management of land and resources and to better respond to natural disasters and accidents after October this year.

South Korea has recently boosted efforts in its space program, with plans to launch its first fully homegrown space rocket in October this year.

This photo captured by South Korea's next-generation midsized satellite on April 8, 2021, and provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT on May 4, shows the Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK