Survey finds Seoul household heads getting older, family size shrinking
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The average age of household heads in Seoul was 51.8 last year, up 2.9 years from five years ago, a survey by the city government showed Tuesday.
The annual survey on citizens' lives conducted from September-October also showed the average size of households shrank to 2.33 members from 2.64 in 2015.
One-person households accounted for 33.4 percent of the total, followed by two persons with 25.8 percent, three persons with 20.6 percent and four persons with 15.8 percent.
One out of 5 households were found to have pets. Of them, 74.7 percent raised dogs, 16.1 percent cats and 4.6 percent both.
The survey showed 42.1 percent owned homes, while 31.3 percent paid monthly rent and 26.2 percent had "jeonse" contracts, or a long-term deposit rental system.
Asked if they want to continue to be living in Seoul after 10 years, 63.8 percent said yes, up 3.3 percentage points from the previous year. In particular, 67.2 percent of those in their 30s said yes, while among people aged 60 or more, 41.6 percent wanted to live somewhere else.
The survey also found 50.7 percent of citizens experienced a sense of depression due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Infectious diseases topped the list of perceived threats to people's safety followed by unemployment, economic crises and crime.
The survey was conducted on 20,000 households, 5,000 citizens and 2,500 foreign residents in the capital.
