Kumho Petro Chemical Q1 net income up 272.8 pct to 475.6 bln won
13:54 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 475.6 billion won (US$424.6 million), up 272.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 360.1 percent on-year to 612.5 billion won. Revenue increased 51.3 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 25.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
