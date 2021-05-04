Hybe Q1 net income up 11.3 pct. to 15.8 bln won
15:19 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.8 billion won (US$14.1 million), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 9 percent on-year to 21.7 billion won. Sales increased 28.6 percent to 178.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 27.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
