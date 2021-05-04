Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q1
15:39 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 535.9 billion won (US$477.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 506.8 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 47.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 13.8 percent to 1.57 trillion won.
The operating loss was 1294.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
