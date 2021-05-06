Go to Contents
S. Korea's FX reserves hit fresh record high in April on weaker dollar

06:00 May 06, 2021

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to a fresh record high in April as the U.S. dollar's weakness boosted the value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Thursday.

The nation's foreign reserves came to US$452.3 billion as of end-April, up $6.18 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.

The FX reserves rose last month as a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets.

Foreign securities came to $412 billion as of end-April, up $6.12 billion from the previous month and accounting for 91.1 percent of the FX reserves.

But deposits fell $50 million on-month to $27.2 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.

As of the end of March, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of FX reserves, down one notch from the previous month.

This file photo shows a Hana Bank official in Seoul inspecting U.S. banknotes before their release into the local financial market. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

