(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 5)

In a separate statement, an unnamed spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry reacted strongly to the U.S. State Department's criticism of North Korea's human rights situation. He accused Washington of pursuing a "hostile policy" against North Korea, "encroaching upon the North's sovereignty" and "insulting the dignity of the country's supreme leadership." The spokesman said the criticism of North Korea's human rights situation is a provocation that shows the U.S. is girding itself for an all-out showdown with North Korea and will be answered accordingly.