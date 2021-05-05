(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 5)

Some confusion was expected in the process of establishing a relationship between the CIO and the prosecution. But we wonder if the CIO has ever earned the trust of the public since its launch in January. For instance, its head Kim Jin-wook, a former judge, disgraced himself after giving "red carpet" treatment to Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office head Lee Seong-yun, who graduated from the same law school as President Moon Jae-in, even though he was a suspect in a case involving abuse of power. A civic group already filed a complaint with the prosecution over Kim's potential fabrication of a report on Lee. Nearly four months after the launch of the CIO, it has not yet recruited the prosecutors and investigators it needs. We wonder why the agency rushes to add an inflammable article to its work guidelines. If the CIO behaves like this, it could turn into a target of reform instead of leading a crusade for prosecution reforms.

