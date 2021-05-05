Preemptive COVID-19 tests advised in Ulsan amid spreading variants
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- All employees at multiuse facilities in the southeastern city of Ulsan are advised to take novel coronavirus tests following an alarming number of variant cases in the region, health authorities said Wednesday.
Preemptive COVID-19 tests are advised for all employees of the facilities in the region, according to an administrative order issued by the municipal government.
The group includes those working at facilities, such as spas, hair salons, entertainment facilities and door-to-door services.
The move comes after 51 out of 80 new cases reported between March and the second week of April were confirmed to be variants that first originated in Britain.
An alarming increase of contagious variants of the new coronavirus have added concerns that the country's virus battle may be exacerbated by the more transmissible viruses.
Also, a number of sporadic cluster infection cases continue to occur in the region, with an average of 40.4 infections occurring daily over the past one week.
The municipal government said it will also conduct on-site inspections at some 1,000 such facilities and increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests.
