Natalia Garayalde's 'Splinters' wins Grand Prize at Jeonju film festival

23:07 May 05, 2021

JEONJU, South Korea, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Argentinean director Natalia Garayalde's "Splinters" on Wednesday won the Grand Prize at this year's Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF).

At the 22nd Jeonju film festival, "Splinters" written by Garayalde received the Grand Prize in the International Competition with a cash prize of 20 million won (US$17,700) and a trophy.

The film depicts the transformation of a 12-year-old girl's images of happiness into records of a national tragedy by following a deadly explosion at a military munitions factory in Argentina in 1995.

The accident left the director's small town in ruins, with seven deaths and over 300 injuries, though no one was convicted for the deadly accident.

The director suggested that the threat of the industrial and military sector is still persistent at the present time.

This year's Best Picture Prize went to Marta Popivoda's "Landscapes of Resistance," a film that traces a journey through the memories of antifascist 97-year-old fighter Sonja, one of the first female partisans in Yugoslavia, who was also one of the leaders of the Resistance movement at Auschwitz.

James Vaughan's "Friends and Strangers" won the Special Jury Prize.

