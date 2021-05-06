(LEAD) G7 foreign ministers urge N. Korea to return to dialogue
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Wednesday urged North Korea to return to talks on ending its nuclear programs, while also urging Pyongyang to engage in inter-Korean dialogue.
The foreign ministers also expressed their support for U.S. efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula diplomatically.
"We call on the DPRK to refrain from provocative actions and to engage in a diplomatic process with the explicit goal of denuclearization. We remain committed to the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions," they said in a joint statement, issued at the end of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in London.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
"We welcome the readiness of the United States to continue its efforts in that regard and we remain committed to providing support," said the joint communique.
The London meeting involved the top diplomats of G7 countries, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as those of South Korea, India, Australia and Brunei, who took part by invitation.
The meeting came after the U.S. said on Friday that its comprehensive North Korea policy review had concluded and that its new approach toward the North will pursue "calibrated and practical" ways to make progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
To that end, the G7 ministers underscored the need to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea.
"It is critical that sanctions which target the DPRK's unlawful weapons development remain in place while its programs exist," they said. "We regret that the DPRK has not taken concrete, verified actions towards denuclearization, and urge the DPRK to comply with all of its international obligations."
They also expressed their support for an early resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.
"We support the peaceful resolution of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and call on the DPRK to resume inter-Korean dialogue."
North Korea has boycotted any serious dialogue with South Korea and the United States since Kim Jong-un's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without a deal in February 2019.
The new Joe Biden administration has said it had reached out to North Korea for dialogue since mid-February but that Pyongyang remained unresponsive.
