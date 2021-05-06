Kakao Q1 net profit up 200.2 pct. to 239.9 bln won
08:10 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 239.9 billion won (US$213.7 million), up 200.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 78.6 percent on-year to 157.5 billion won. Revenue increased 44.9 percent to 1.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
