Daily box-office attendance hits 7-month high on Children's Day
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily moviegoers reached a seven-month high on the Children's Day holiday in South Korea, thanks to strong performances by animated films, data showed Thursday.
According to the data from the Korean Film Council, a total of 326,000 people went to theaters Wednesday, up sharply from 77,000 tallied the previous day.
It is the highest daily box-office number since Oct. 3 when it hit 389,000 amid the five-day Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving.
"The Croods: A New Age," an American animated adventure film released on Children's Day, topped the daily list, garnering 102,000 people.
It is the strongest opening day record in 2021, beating Disney-Pixar's "Soul," which sold 66,000 tickets on its first day of Jan. 20 and the award-winning "Minari" with 40,000 attendees on March 3.
Also, it is the first time in nearly 40 days that a film has attracted more than 100,000 moviegoers on a single day since the U.S. monster film "Godzilla vs. Kong" achieved the feat in March.
In the top 10 were three other animated films -- the homegrown "Kongsuni The Movie: Toy Country Adventures," Japan's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" and "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet."
The South Korean film industry has been in the doldrums due to tightened social distancing and an absence of new blockbusters in the aftermath of the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.
But it showed some signs of recovery as the number of monthly ticket sales jumped more than 75 percent from a year earlier in March led by some big-name releases, including "Godzilla" and "Minari."
