Hanwha Systems Q1 net income up 148 pct. to 23.8 bln won
10:36 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 23.8 billion won (US$21.2 million), up 148 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 180.8 percent on-year to 30.7 billion won. Sales increased 29.9 percent to 366.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 135.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
