CS Wind Q1 net income up 106.5 pct. to 27.8 bln won
10:37 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 27.8 billion won (US$24.8 million), up 106.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33.7 percent to 242.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 26.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
