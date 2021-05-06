Seoul stocks trade higher late Thur. morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Thursday morning as hopes for a global economic rebound offset inflation worries.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.37 points, or 0.68 percent, to 3,168.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start, tracking the overnight U.S. tech decline from the quicker-than-expected inflation.
Tech shares retreated in Seoul amid foreign selling, following U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment that interest rates may have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.
Bank, construction and chemical shares increased.
Top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.89 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver decreased 0.82 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 3.01 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.87 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,125.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
