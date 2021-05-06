More farms under inspection for potential ASF outbreak
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday around 170 farms have been under inspection for a potential African swine fever outbreak after the country reported its first ASF case in seven months earlier this week.
The country reported the first deadly animal disease case at a farm in Yeongwol, 204 kilometers east of Seoul, on Wednesday, marking the first one since October last year.
The country is carrying out investigations on a total of 170 farms located adjacent to the infected farm.
South Korea is currently investigating the transmission routes, with wild boars being assumed to be responsible.
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)