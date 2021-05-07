(News Focus) S. Korean EV industry embraces second life for used batteries

"With the increased adoption of EVs in the domestic market, EV batteries are expected to retire in large scale starting from 2026, and batteries from over 100,000 EVs are expected to pile up in 2030," Kim Se-yeop, a senior researcher at the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, said. "For the used EV battery industry to take off, the industry needs standards for battery collections, to develop reprocessing technology and come up with standardized specifications for batteries' quality and performance."