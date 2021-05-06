Orion Q1 net income down 4.4 pct. to 71.7 bln won
14:55 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 71.7 billion won (US$63.7 million), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 101.9 billion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to 602 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)