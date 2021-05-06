BGF Retail Q1 net income up 32.5 pct to 15.9 bln won
15:28 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.9 billion won (US$14.1 million), up 32.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 21.6 billion won, up 16.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
