Hyundai Department Store Q1 net profit up 133.8 pct. to 55.8 bln won
15:32 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 55.8 billion won (US$49.6 million), up 133.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 65 billion won, up 336.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 52 percent to 683.2 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
