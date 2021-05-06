Mirae Asset Securities Q1 net income up 177.1 pct to 296.8 bln won
15:37 May 06, 2021
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 296.8 billion won (US$263.6 million), up 177.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 419.1 billion won, up 202.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 47.6 percent to 4.76 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)