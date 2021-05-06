Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon leading all ruling party presidential hopefuls: poll
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was leading all rival presidential hopefuls from the ruling party in hypothetical two-way races against each of them, the latest opinion poll showed Thursday.
The poll by Realmeter put the support rating for Yoon at 44.5 percent, 8.3 percentage points ahead of Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who garnered 36.2 percent in a hypothetical two-way race.
The results are based on a survey of 1,016 voters conducted nationwide from Tuesday-Wednesday, commissioned by internet news outlet OhmyNews.
Pitted against another rival from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Lee Nak-yon, Yoon commanded 48 percent of support against Lee's 31.3 percent.
In another hypothetical two-day race with ex-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Yoon had 48.7 percent versus Chung's 25.7 percent.
The opinion poll also showed that the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was enjoying the highest public support rating at 32 percent, followed by the Democratic Party with 30.6 percent. The conservative minor People's Party had 6.8 percent of the support while the progressive minor Justice Party got 5.7 percent.
Asked to pinpoint a political party the respondents "never want to support," the DP drew 39.7 percent of the responses to become No. 1. The PPP had 31.5 percent of the responses.
Bucking the trend, however, a separate opinion poll jointly conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday-Wednesday, showed that Lee was leading Yoon 25 percent to 21 percent.
Both of the polls have a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
