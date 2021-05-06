Defense chief vows stronger U.S.-Korea alliance, active push for OPCON transfer
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook vowed Thursday to actively push for the transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States based upon a staunch combined readiness posture and alliance.
"Our military strives to bring the Korea-U.S. alliance a notch higher under the Joe Biden administration. While maintaining an ironclad combined readiness posture, we are pushing for the conditions-based OPCON transfer in a substantial manner," Suh said during an inaugural seminar of the Global Defense Research Forum (GDRF).
Seoul seeks to achieve the goal at an early date, though no specific timeframe has been set and there have been delays in due procedures for the transfer amid COVID-19. Seoul and Washington initially eyed around 2022 as a target date.
Pointing to "fast-changing security circumstances" on and around the Korean Peninsula, Suh stressed his commitment to the strong defense posture based upon the alliance so as to "proactively respond to security threats from all sides."
He also pledged to work more closely with global partners in the face of growing transnational and nontraditional threats, such as the new coronavirus and climate change.
