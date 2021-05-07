Current account surplus slightly narrows in March
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus slightly narrowed in March as higher oil prices increased the country's import bill, the central bank said Friday.
The current account surplus reached US$7.82 billion in March, narrowing from a surplus of $7.94 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
Since the country logged a deficit of $3.33 billion in April last year, the largest in almost a decade, on faltering exports amid the pandemic, the current account has stayed in the black.
The goods balance logged a surplus of $7.92 billion in March, larger than a surplus of $5.97 billion the previous month.
Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, rose 16.6 percent on-year in March to extend their on-year gains for the fifth consecutive month on the back of brisk demand for chips and cars.
Exports came to $53.8 billion in March, compared with $46.1 billion a year earlier.
Imports gained 18.8 percent to $49.6 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.17 billion. It marked the 11th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.
The country's overseas shipments have been battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pace of the slump has eased since June last year as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and easing border lockdowns.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)