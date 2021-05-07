Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin picks up ho-hum win in return from injured list

Ryu was activated from the 10-day IL just in time for this game, after being sidelined with a right gluteal strain. The injury forced Ryu to leave his previous start on April 25 against the Tampa Bay Rays after a season-low 3 2/3 innings. Though the Blue Jays said then it was a minor issue, they still placed the 34-year-old on the IL three days later, retroactive to April 26.