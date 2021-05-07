CJ Logistics Q1 net income up 64.1 pct. to 18.6 bln won
10:21 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 18.6 billion won (US$16.6 million), up 64.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 17.3 percent on-year to 48.1 billion won. Revenue increased 7 percent to 2.69 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
