Seoul stocks extend gains late Fri. morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded their gains late Friday morning on growing hopes for economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.7 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 3,196.44 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index opened with mild gains, tracking the Wall Street rally that stemmed from improved U.S. unemployment data.
The Dow Industrial Average gained 0.93 percent to close at a record high.
Construction, energy and financial shares also performed well on speculations of faster-than-expected economic recovery around the world, while tech slowed on lingering inflation worries.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.39 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.96 percent, with Celltrion spiking 4.55 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 0.41 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.53 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.12 percent
The local currency was trading at 1,120.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 5.15 won from the previous session's close.
