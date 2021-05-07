Go to Contents
Ex-prosecutor gets three years in prison for taking bribes over Lime fraud scandal

12:01 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- A former senior prosecutor was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for taking bribes in connection with a financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management.

The Seoul Southern District Court convicted Yun Gap-geun, former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors Office, of accepting bribes through good offices.

He was indicted for accepting about 220 million won (US$196,250) in kickbacks from Lee Jong-pil, former vice president of the hedge fund, and the chairman of Metropolitan Group, a real estate developer funded by Lime, in 2019.

This Dec. 10, 2020, file photo shows former high-ranking prosecutor Yun Gap-geun arriving at the Seoul Southern District Court to attend a hearing about his arrest warrant in connection with the Lime fund fraud case. (Yonhap)

They allegedly requested Yun, then a lawyer and an opposition party official, use his influence and persuade the chief executive of Woori Bank to resume sale of Lime funds.

Lime was investigated over its alleged cover-up of massive losses and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won.

The case has developed into a high-profile lobbying scandal, in which former and incumbent government officials and politicians are embroiled.
(END)

