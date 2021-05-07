Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New cases stay in 500s for 2nd day amid woes over variants
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Friday as the country remained guarded against a potential upsurge in variant cases.
The country reported 525 more COVID-19 cases, including 509 local infections, raising the total caseload to 126,044, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Military to improve soldier meal quality following criticism
SEOUL -- The military will try to raise the average daily meal cost for service members to 10,500 won (US$9) next year, the defense ministry said Friday, after coming under criticism that soldiers are poorly fed.
Defense Minister Suh Wook discussed the raise and other measures during a meeting with military commanders, according to the ministry. The current cost per meal for troops is 2,930 won, lower than the average for high school students at 3,625 won, it said.
(LEAD) Delivery workers to go on partial strike over ban on ground-floor parking
SEOUL -- Unionized delivery workers have voted to go on strike in protest against a ban on ground-floor parking at a mega apartment complex in eastern Seoul, their union said Friday.
Approximately 5,300 workers voted the previous day, and 77 percent approved a walkout, the union, associated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the country's second-largest labor union, said.
Another batch of S. Koreans returns from virus-hit India
SEOUL -- The second group of more than 200 South Koreans returned home Friday from virus-hit India via a special flight and more people are scheduled to arrive here this month.
A flight operated by Asiana Airlines landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, around 6:22 a.m. with 204 passengers, including one Indian citizen, after departing from Bengaluru, southern India.
(LEAD) Current account surplus slightly narrows in March
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus slightly narrowed in March as higher oil prices increased the country's import bill, the central bank said Friday.
The current account surplus reached US$7.82 billion in March, narrowing from a surplus of $7.94 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Britain agree on cooperation on vaccine access, climate change
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain have agreed to reinforce cooperation on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, climate change and the expansion of bilateral exchanges during their talks near London, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The agreement came during a strategic dialogue between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, in the London suburb of Kent on Thursday, the day after a Group of Seven ministerial session ended.
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
SEOUL -- "Grandma, you're not a real grandma," Soon-ja's grandson David nags in the poignant immigration film "Minari."
"What is a real grandma?" asks the atypical grandma Soon-ja, played by Oscar-winning South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung.
-----------------
