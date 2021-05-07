Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces

Of the total, 1,369 were artworks by Korean artists, with roughly half of the pieces coming from the 1970s to 1990s. By artist, 187 were those by contemporary Korean painter Yoo Young-kuk, followed by 104 by Lee Jung-seob. There were also around 60 pieces by Chang Ucchin and 33 by Park Soo-keun, according to the MMCA.

