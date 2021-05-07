Innocean Worldwide Q1 net profit down 26.2 pct. to 16.7 bln won
15:44 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 16.7 billion won (US$14.9 million), down 26.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 20.3 billion won, down 25.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 23.2 percent to 264.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
