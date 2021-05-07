Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #CJ CGV-Q1 earnings

CJ CGV remains in red in Q1

15:57 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 106.8 billion won (US$95.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 62.8 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 71.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 29.1 percent to 172.5 billion won.

The operating loss was 20 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK