CJ CGV remains in red in Q1
15:57 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 106.8 billion won (US$95.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 62.8 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 71.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 29.1 percent to 172.5 billion won.
The operating loss was 20 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword