Handsome Q1 net income up 50.6 pct. to 32.5 bln won

16:03 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 32.5 billion won (US$29 million), up 50.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 45.2 billion won, up 54.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 22.8 percent to 333.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 28.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
