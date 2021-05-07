Yonhap News Summary
Moon to deliver special address next week on 4th inauguration anniversary
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a special address next week on his policy plans during the remainder of his tenure, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday, as the president is marking his fourth year in office.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Chunchugwan pressroom in the presidential compound, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
(LEAD) Yellow dust covers central western Korea; fine dust warning issued for Seoul
SEOUL -- Central western South Korea was shrouded Friday by a yellow dust storm originating from the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, the state weather agency said, with a fine dust warning issued for Seoul and nearby areas.
A fine dust advisory, issued for Seoul at 1 p.m., was upgraded to a fine dust warning one hour later, as the average hourly concentration of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, surged to 610 micrograms per cubic meter in the capital Friday afternoon.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on recovery hopes, bio gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a third session Friday on the back of growing hopes for an economic recovery and strong bio gains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went up 18.46 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 3,197.2 points.
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
SEOU -- A number of symbolic artworks by contemporary Korean masters are among the more than 1,000 pieces that the Samsung family recently decided to donate to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA).
Last week, heirs of the country's biggest conglomerate Samsung pledged to donate part of late chairman Lee Kun-hee's artworks and cultural assets to national museums and provincial galleries.
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 500s for 2nd day amid woes over variants
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Friday as the country remained guarded against a potential upsurge in variant cases.
The country reported 525 more COVID-19 cases, including 509 local infections, raising the total caseload to 126,044, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Military to improve soldiers' meal quality following criticism
SEOUL -- The military will try to raise the average daily meal cost for service members by 20 percent to 10,500 won (US$9) next year, the defense ministry said Friday, after coming under criticism that soldiers, especially those under coronavirus quarantine, are poorly fed.
Defense Minister Suh Wook discussed the raise and other measures during a meeting with military commanders, ministry officials said. The current cost per meal for troops is 2,930 won, lower than the average for high school students at 3,625 won, they said.
S. Korea to expand investment, tax incentives for chip sector
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it plans to expand investment and tax incentives for the semiconductor segment in line with efforts to foster the non-memory chip industry and cope with the global supply shortages of automotive chips.
"To cope with the supply shortages in the automotive chips, we plan to focus on expanding support for the 8-inch wafer foundry industry," new Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said during his visit to Silicon Mitus, a local fabless company.
FM Chung says it's 'desirable' for U.S. to appoint special representative for N. Korea
LONDON/SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has said it is desirable for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to name a point man on North Korea, noting the appointment, if made, may signal America's focus on engagement with Pyongyang.
Chung made the remarks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in London on Thursday, amid questions over whether the U.S. would appoint a new special representative for North Korea, a post previously held by former Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun under the former Donald Trump administration.
Housing biz sentiment hits 47-month high in May
SEOUL -- South Korea's housing market sentiment slightly exceeded par for the first time in 47 months in May on rising hopes of business improvements, a poll showed Friday.
The Korea Housing Institute said that its housing business sentiment index (HBSI), based on a survey of about 500 construction companies, amounted to 101.2 for this month.
(Yonhap Interview) Prolific violinist Cho Jinjoo dreams of enriching her performance by all means
SEOUL -- Violinist Cho Jinjoo has gone through self-quarantine seven times in the past year as she had to visit the United States and Canada several times to perform on stage.
The time -- which totaled 14 weeks -- in confined rooms might have dealt a big blow to a professional musician who is busy having onstage rehearsals and performances in close contact with other musicians.
