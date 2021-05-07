S. Korea to ship oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to virus-hit India
17:10 May 07, 2021
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will ship to India hundreds of oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies to help the country fight the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Seoul plans to send 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators, and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers to the country by air on Sunday. The supplies will be donated to the Indian Red Cross Society, the ministry said.
"The Korean government will continue to cooperate with India in responding to challenges unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic," it said in a press release.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword