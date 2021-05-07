Go to Contents
Samsung Securities Q1 net profit up 1776.4 pct. to 289 bln won

17:30 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Securities Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 289 billion won (US$257.8 million), up 1776.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 399.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 43.5 percent to 3.29 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
