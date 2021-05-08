Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 11 pct of elderly aged 70-74 apply for COVID-19 vaccinations on 1st day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 7 pct of population vaccinated, but seriously ill patients, deaths still high (Kookmin Daily)
-- Germany objects to waiver of patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea covered with yellow dust from China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. Fed warns of bubble in asset prices (Segye Times)
-- Gov't mulls new home supply plans for those in 30s, 40s (Korea Economic Daily)
