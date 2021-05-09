Israel's foreign, economy ministers to visit S. Korea for FTA signing
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Israel's foreign and economy ministers will visit South Korea this week for the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries and talks with their counterparts, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will arrive Monday for a four-day visit that includes talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, as well as the signing of an FTA deal, the ministry said.
Their visit is expected to serve as an opportunity to "strengthen high-level communication and deepen friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the ministry said.
