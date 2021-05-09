Chinese rocket debris to fall into South Pacific around noon: source
10:17 May 09, 2021
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Debris from a Chinese space rocket is expected to fall into the South Pacific Ocean near Australia around noon (Korean time), a government source said Sunday.
The crash is not expected to affect the Korean Peninsula, the source said.
The Long March 5B rocket was launched last week carrying a module of China's first permanent space station into orbit. But a large piece of debris is expected to plunge back in an uncontrolled reentry.
