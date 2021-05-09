Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Chinese rocket #debris

Chinese rocket debris to fall into South Pacific around noon: source

10:17 May 09, 2021

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Debris from a Chinese space rocket is expected to fall into the South Pacific Ocean near Australia around noon (Korean time), a government source said Sunday.

The crash is not expected to affect the Korean Peninsula, the source said.

The Long March 5B rocket was launched last week carrying a module of China's first permanent space station into orbit. But a large piece of debris is expected to plunge back in an uncontrolled reentry.

Members of the Korea Space Operations Center hold a videoconference with officials of the U.S.-led Combined Space Operations Center on May 7, 2021, to discuss falling debris from a Chinese space rocket, in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK